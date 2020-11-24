Left Menu
Development News Edition

Te Hurihanganui launched in Porirua to address racism in education system

Budget 2019 included $42 million over three years to put Te Hurihanganui into action across six communities, and the Porirua/Tawa community is now ready to begin implementation. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-11-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:46 IST
Te Hurihanganui launched in Porirua to address racism in education system
Speaking at the community-led launch at Takapūwāhia Marae in Porirua, Kelvin Davis acknowledged Ngāti Toa for their contribution in supporting and leading Te Hurihanganui alongside students, whānau and educators in Tawa and Porirua. Image Credit: Twitter(@NgatiBird)

The launch of Te Hurihanganui in Porirua today is another important milestone in the work needed to address racism in the education system and improve outcomes for Māori learners and their whānau, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis says.

Budget 2019 included $42 million over three years to put Te Hurihanganui into action across six communities, and the Porirua/Tawa community is now ready to begin implementation.

"Nothing like this has ever been tried in our education system before," Kelvin Davis said.

"Te Hurihanganui is a community-wide kaupapa that says tackling racism and inequity is everybody's responsibility; and that this can only be achieved if ākonga, whānau, hapū, iwi and communities lead this journey alongside educators and policymakers.

"Communities are at the heart of this because they know their people, their local contexts and histories, and what works best for them. They will lead the work, learn new skills, test their own ideas, and then implement them. Eventually, these changes will be built back into the education system so that everyone benefits," Kelvin Davis said.

Speaking at the community-led launch at Takapūwāhia Marae in Porirua, Kelvin Davis acknowledged Ngāti Toa for their contribution in supporting and leading Te Hurihanganui alongside students, whānau and educators in Tawa and Porirua.

"Our Government is committed to improving the outcomes and experience of ākonga Māori and their whānau," Kelvin Davis said.

"We have already made progress through the Education and Training Act, refreshing Ka Hikitia, Tau Mai Te Reo, and boosting investment for Kōhanga Reo and initiatives like Te Ahu o Te Reo Māori.

"Through Te Hurihanganui, we will be supporting everybody in the education system to change behaviour and practices to address racism, support whānau to better engage in learning, and most importantly support Māori learners to succeed," Kelvin Davis said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's intervention over stubble burning, says COVID-19 cases in Delhi declining

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning and also informed the coronavirus cases in the national capital have been steadily decreasing a...

Ghislaine Maxwell quarantined after jail staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Ghislaine Maxwell has been quarantined after staff tested positive for coronavirus at the jail where she is awaiting trial on charges she aided late financier Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of girls, U.S. prosecutors said in a letter on Mond...

Customs arrest Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

The Customs on Tuesday formally arrested suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sources said the sleuths from the Customs Preventive Commissionerate visited the jail where Sivasankar is present...

'Alone in the dark': S.Korea's small businesses reel from new virus clampdown

A new round of social distancing rules took effect on Tuesday in the South Korean capital of Seoul, dealing a blow to small business owners despite brighter hopes for economic recovery after earlier success in battling the coronavirus.The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020