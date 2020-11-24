Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93 - source

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
A police team raided Shahid Khudi Ram Bose Central Jail in Muzzafarpur early morning today and seized cannabis among other things.We conducted a routine raid at the Central jail in Muzaffarpur. In the search 14 packets of ganja, one SIM car...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning and also informed the coronavirus cases in the national capital have been steadily decreasing a...
Ghislaine Maxwell has been quarantined after staff tested positive for coronavirus at the jail where she is awaiting trial on charges she aided late financier Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of girls, U.S. prosecutors said in a letter on Mond...
The Customs on Tuesday formally arrested suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sources said the sleuths from the Customs Preventive Commissionerate visited the jail where Sivasankar is present...