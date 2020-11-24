Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana national held in Hyderabad for 'possessing' cocaine

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:21 IST
Ghana national held in Hyderabad for 'possessing' cocaine
Representative Image Image Credit:

A 32-year-old Ghana national wasarrested here on Tuesday by theExciseEnforcement on chargesof peddling cocaine and over 60 grams of the narcotic seizedfrom his possession, officials said

On reliable information,a team of Excise Enforcementsleuths kept a vigil near a hospital and caught the Ghananational when he came to deliver the cocaine to a customer andseized 61 grams of cocaine from him, they said

The man was allegedly a repeat offender as he had earlierbeen arrested on similar charges, they said, adding he wassourcing cocaine from a supplier in Mumbai.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India successfully test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India on Tuesday successfully test fired the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos as part of a series of planned trials of the weapon, known for its precision strike capabilities, official sources said. The range of the new ...

Smytten - India's largest premium product trial platform, launches their new brand campaign: #BeSomethingNew

New Delhi India, November 24 ANIPRNewswire Smytten, Indias largest online platform for premium product discovery trial, announces the launch of their new brand campaign BeSomethingNew. The campaign kicks off with a digital ad film showcasi...

COVID-19 under control in Chhattisgarh: Baghel at PM-CMs meet

The spread of COVID-19 has been brought under control in Chhattisgarh, where 23,000 tests are being conducted per day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday. Baghel made the remarks while speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modis vi...

Duradoor announces the launch of its advertising campaign with Delhi's IGI international airport

New Delhi India, November 24 ANIDigpu Premium door manufacturer, Duradoor, announces advertising partnership with Delhis T3 International Airport to promote the brands offering to the global audiences that pass through the terminal, which i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020