Ghana national held in Hyderabad for 'possessing' cocaine

A 32-year-old Ghana national wasarrested here on Tuesday by theExciseEnforcement on chargesof peddling cocaine and over 60 grams of the narcotic seizedfrom his possession, officials said

On reliable information,a team of Excise Enforcementsleuths kept a vigil near a hospital and caught the Ghananational when he came to deliver the cocaine to a customer andseized 61 grams of cocaine from him, they said

The man was allegedly a repeat offender as he had earlierbeen arrested on similar charges, they said, adding he wassourcing cocaine from a supplier in Mumbai.