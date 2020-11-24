Left Menu
Entire South will be safronised beginning Hyderabad: BJP MP

The BJP leader said while KCR promised "Golden Telangana", it was only his party and his family "got gold" while the youth of the state did not get anything. It was only in theBJPwhere a common worker coming from a modest family can rise to be the national president of the party, he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:36 IST
BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday claimed the entire of south India will be 'saffornised' with the BJP winning elections beginningwith the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. Campaigning for the December 1 GHMC polls, he accused ruling TRS of not fulfilling its electoral promise of developing the state capital and charged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with promoting family rule.

The coming GHMC elections will set the tone for general assembly elections in Telangana. We will win GHMC, we will win Telangana assembly polls, we will also win Tamil Nadu and we will win in Kerala and the whole of South India will be saffronised, Surya, also an MP from Karnataka, said. Hyderabad was a great city and it needed a new vision and governance which only the BJP leadership can give, he claimed.

Telangana was formed following a lot of struggles and sacrifices and it was not the property of one family, he said, attacking Rao, popularly known as KCR. The BJP leader said while KCR promised "Golden Telangana" , it was only his party and his family "got gold" while the youth of the state did not get anything.

It was only in theBJPwhere a common worker coming from a modest family can rise to be the national president of the party, he said. Meanwhile, Surya alleged he was stopped by the Police from entering the Osmania University campus.

However, the Police denied it and said the MP along with his followers went inside the campus and conducted a meeting 'peacefully'.

