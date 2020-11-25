Singapore businessman who participated in 'Quit India Movement' dies

Ameerali R Jumabhoy, one of the few Singaporeans who in their youth participated in Mahatma Gandhi's mass protests like the 'Quit India Movement' during India's struggle for Independence, has died. He was 94.

"He was a visionary and a pioneer, always willing to challenge the status quo, and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather," said his family in a statement on Tuesday. He is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jumabhoy was among the organisers of the annual Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in Singapore and served on the Gandhi Memorial Foundation.

The prominent businessman's national-level work in Singapore included inputs for the drafting of the Singapore Employees Provident Fund which is now known as Central Provident Fund. Jumabhoy's illustrious career includes leadership roles in various institutions in Singapore.

He was active in International forums in Singapore and India and had been a leading member of international trade delegations and missions. He also served on the Sino-Singapore Friendship Association and the Global Organisation of Persons of Indian Origin. Former foreign minister George Yeo described him as a guiding figure: "I first got to know Ameer when he was part of our business delegation to India in early 1993." "I learned a lot from him about Indian history and politics, and treated him like an uncle," he added.

In 2019, Ameerali was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.