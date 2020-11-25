Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Chine Chimamanda Udodi becomes overall best female in CSN held in Abuja

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:42 IST
Nigeria: Chine Chimamanda Udodi becomes overall best female in CSN held in Abuja
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

In the Chemistry Competition organized by Chemical Society of Nigeria CSN, Chine Chimamanda Udodi, a Senior Secondary Two of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate in Enugu State has been declared as the overall best female, according to a report by The Street Journal.

The competition which was organized for those having interest in chemistry tagged it 'Chemical Society of Nigeria National Secondary School Chemistry Competition 2020'. Reportedly played by 72 participants the competition registered two representatives each from 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT. Emerging first in the overall competition, Chine became the first runner up winning the female category. She won the competition by achieving 65 out of 75 points. While accepting her position Chine expressed her love for science and desire to serve as a medical practitioner. She said, "I am very grateful for the opportunity to be part of the competition. It has increased my confidence in the Sciences. I am happy to have emerged as the winner".

Speaking at the competition in Abuja, Madus Ejekime, the Enugu State Chairman of the Chemical Society of Nigeria and Head of Department, Pure/Industrial Chemistry at the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN said that the competition is a way to encourage student's curiosity in science.

He further added that CSN will continue such endeavors to facilitate the scope in engineering, medicine, and other science-bound professions and would organize nationwide workshops for secondary school students in near future. He said, "if you were in the hall when Chine's name was announced, I jumped up because I was elated that one of the candidates we brought from Enugu state has won at this level. We are very happy in the Enugu chapter that she won at the national level". Madus said that the Enugu CSN will also organize a training workshop for secondary school teachers as well. The nationwide workshop will amplify effective learning skills among teachers.

The competition which was held in Abuja was a part of the Chemical Society of Nigeria's annual conference bringing all Chemistry professors and lectures across the country.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI recovers Rs 1 cr cash, jewellery in raids across 4 states in corruption cases

The CBI on Wednesday recovered Rs 1 crore in cash, besides jewellery and papers related to investments during its searches in four states in two separate cases of corruption, officials saidThe searches pertained to separate corruption cases...

Virtual Events Platform Airmeet Launches Multi-Track Event Format, Good for Mega-Conferences with Exhibition Booths

New Delhi India, November 25 ANIPRNewswire All-in-one, secure, simple, and scalable virtual events hosting platform Airmeet, today unveiled a new format which supports multi-track events for organisers to host large-scale, grand, and stunn...

Odd News Roundup: Australian girl proves a valuable fish friend in shark rescue; German restaurant bears out pandemic with furry customers and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.New idea for your Santa list Crockery, slippers or trolleys from British AirwaysBritish Airways put crockery, slippers and trolleys from its now retired jumbo jets up for sale on Monday, see...

KONE Elevator India among '100 Best Companies for Women'

Chennai, Nov 25 PTI KONE Elevator India on Wednesday said it has entered the list of 100 Best Companies for Women in India in recognition of the commitment of the company to build sustainable careers for women. The company was recognised so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020