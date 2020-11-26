Freed British-Australian academic thanks supporters after Iranian release

Left Menu
"I have always believed in miracles and I'm just thankful for this one," Morrison told reporters. "She seems to be in our own conversations, in quite good spirits, but I imagine there is a lot of processing to go through yet." Once Moore-Gilbert arrives in Australia, she will quarantine in an unspecified location for two weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 06:46 IST
A British-Australian academic on Thursday thanked her supporters and diplomatic efforts to secure her freedom after she was released from jail in Iran following more than two years of imprisonment. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was detained in Iran in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison on espionage charges, was released in exchange for three Iranians who had been detained abroad, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, said after leaving Iran that she was grateful for the work done to gain her release. "Thank you also to all of you who have supported me and campaigned for my freedom," she said, in a statement released through Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"I came to Iran as a friend and with friendly intentions and depart Iran with those sentiments not only still intact, but strengthened." She has denied any wrongdoing.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he had spoken with Moore-Gilbert ahead of her return.

"She seems to be in our own conversations, in quite good spirits, but I imagine there is a lot of processing to go through yet." Once Moore-Gilbert arrives in Australia, she will quarantine in an unspecified location for two weeks.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

