Chandigarh doubles fine to Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks

"The fine for non-wearing of masks in public places will be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1000," according to a government release issued here. Though the administration said there will be no night curfew in Chandigarh, the closing time of bars, restaurants, clubs etc.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:12 IST
Chandigarh doubles fine to Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday announced that the fine for not wearing masks in the city has been increased to Rs 1,000 from Rs 500. The decision was taken by the UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore in a meeting held here.

Badnore also appealed to the people to take all precautions against the coronavirus, including wearing face masks. "The fine for non-wearing of masks in public places will be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1000," according to a government release issued here.

Though the administration said there will be no night curfew in Chandigarh, the closing time of bars, restaurants, clubs etc. will be reviewed in the next meeting, in case of a surge in number of COVID-19 cases. The administrator directed the officials to ensure that COVID-19 protocol is followed in public gatherings like marriages and social events.

He also directed the officials to go for stricter enforcement of COVID-19 protocol in places like mandi in Sector 26, bus stand, railway station, parks, Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden and other market places. Coaching institutions will be permitted to open from December 1 subject to strict observance of COVID protocol; both in classes and hostels. They will be directed to focus on online teaching rather than physical classes, according to the release.

