Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Only a few days left" for UK trade talks, EU diplomat said

There are "only a few days left" for UK talks, an EU diplomat said on Friday, adding that London must budge swiftly to break deadlocks on fishing rights, settling disputes and ensuring fair competition or face a rough split in trade from 2021. "The gaps on level playing field, governance and fisheries remain large," said the diplomat following a closed-door briefing by the bloc's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, to envoys of the 27 EU states to the bloc's hub Brussels. "Without London taking the necessary decisions quickly, reaching a deal will be all but impossible.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:57 IST
"Only a few days left" for UK trade talks, EU diplomat said

There are "only a few days left" for UK talks, an EU diplomat said on Friday, adding that London must budge swiftly to break deadlocks on fishing rights, settling disputes and ensuring fair competition or face a rough split in trade from 2021.

"The gaps on level playing field, governance and fisheries remain large," said the diplomat following a closed-door briefing by the bloc's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, to envoys of the 27 EU states to the bloc's hub Brussels.

"Without London taking the necessary decisions quickly, reaching a deal will be all but impossible. Time is running out quickly. There are only a few days left for further negotiations."

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hookah parlour raided in Thane, 13 booked

Thirteen people were booked afterpolice in Thanes Bhiwandi area raided a hookah parlour inKamathghar, an official said on FridayThe accused, including two who own the establishment,a manager and two waiters, were held in the early hours of ...

Maha: Leopard kills 10-year-old boy in Beed district

A 10-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a leopard at a village in Ashti tehsil of Maharashtras Beed district on Friday, an official said. The incident took place in the afternoon, when the victim Swaraj Bhapkar was at a farm with his u...

DIPAM suggests inclusion of m-cap improvement, asset monetisation in CPSE MoU target

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM has suggested inclusion of CPSEs market capitalisation improvement and asset monetisation as parameters in the MoU target they sign with the government, a top official said on F...

Japan spacecraft carrying asteroid soil samples nears home

A Japanese spacecraft is nearing Earth after a yearlong journey home from a distant asteroid with soil samples and data that could provide clues to the origins of the solar system, a space agency official said on Friday. The Hayabusa2 space...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020