Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha BJP MLA heard in clip admonishing cop over gutkha raid

Two audio clips in which BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar can purportedly be heard admonishing a probationary IPS officer and a local police station official in Jalna in Maharashtra over a failed gutkha raid went viral on social media on Sunday.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 29-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 19:28 IST
Maha BJP MLA heard in clip admonishing cop over gutkha raid

Two audio clips in which BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar can purportedly be heard admonishing a probationary IPS officer and a local police station official in Jalna in Maharashtra over a failed gutkha raid went viral on social media on Sunday. Probationary IPS officer Gahur Hasan and Partur police station in charge RP Thackeray had raided the premises of a trader in Partur on November 25 after getting information that he was hoarding gutkha, a substance banned in the state, officials said.

However, the information turned out to be false and no gutkha was found, following which Lonikar, MLA from Partur, called up Hasan, admonished him over the failed raid, and said he would raise the issue in the state Assembly and ensure the officer is subjected to action for harassing an innocent citizen. Lonikar also told the officer to take action against the person who fed police wrong information.

In the clip, the officer can be heard saying police had apologised to the trader for the lapse. Queried on the audio clips, Gahur told PTI the raid was carried out on the basis of details given by an informant and the police had apologised after it turned out to be false.

PTI COR BNM BNM.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains likely to lash Kerala over next few days;Red alert issued for Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 PTI Heavy rains and strong winds are expected to lash parts of Kerala in the coming days under the influence of a low pressure area off south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal, with IMD issuing a red alert f...

Aurobindo Pharma expects to commercialise vaccine facility by Apr-May

Aurobindo Pharma expects to commercialise its vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad by April-May next year, according to a top company official. The Hyderabad-based drug major is investing around Rs 275 crore on the facility which wou...

Winter session of legislature likely to be a stormy one

Amaravati, Nov 29 PTI The winter session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature that begins here on Monday promises to be a stormy affair over a host of issues, particularly the state capital, Polavaram irrigation project and the hike in various...

Belarus forces detain more than 100 protesters at 'march of neighbours'

Belarusian security forces detained more than 100 protesters on Sunday at rallies in Minsk the opposition had billed as the march of neighbours, a rights group reported and videos on local social media showed. Thousands of protesters met at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020