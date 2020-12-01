Left Menu
Football Delhi announces virtual talent hunt programme

This talent hunt would serve as a unique platform for our children," said Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran. The competition is open to all students, from age 6 to 17, that either has a domicile in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad or study in schools in these cities.

Football Delhi on Tuesday announced a virtual talent hunt programme that will allow participants in the age group Of 6 to 17 years-- both boys and girls -- to showcase their talent and win Rs 2.5 lakh cash prizes. Students can upload videos showing their skills from the comfort of their homes on the contest portal where they will be featured and can be voted.

The contest, called Football Delhi Young Stars Hunt, is meant for any youngster residing -- or studying in any school -- in the NCR. Amenity Odisha FC Soccer School has also offered scholarships worth Rs 28 lakh for winner candidates to help them undertake professional football training along with continuing their formal education.

"This is a fantastic opportunity. During pandemic this is a good way to unearth football talent and take the sport forward in India. Well done Football Delhi," said India football captain and Delhi player Sunil Chhetri in a release. “Coronavirus has been detrimental for sports this year but we cannot let the pandemic deprive our children of the opportunities that they deserve. This talent hunt would serve as a unique platform for our children," said Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran.

The competition is open to all students, from age 6 to 17, that either has a domicile in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad or study in schools in these cities. In order to participate, students can visit footballdelhitalenthunt.com. Registration opens on December 5 and the competition will be held in two rounds..

