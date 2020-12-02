Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sasikala applies for remission

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara prison here, is expected to come out on January 27, 2021 after she deposited Rs 10 crore fine at a special court. However, she has applied for remission of her jail term to come out early, sources close to the leader told PTI.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 12:57 IST
Sasikala applies for remission
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala, serving a four-year jail term on graft charges, has sought remission and early release from prison, official sources said on Wednesday. Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara prison here, is expected to come out on January 27, 2021 after she deposited Rs 10 crore fine at a special court.

However, she has applied for remission of her jail term to come out early, sources close to the leader told PTI. The prison authorities have forwarded her application to higher officials.

"She has applied for remission of her jail term and it has been forwarded to the head of the department for their consideration," a source said. Authorities are yet to take a call on it.

After the Supreme Court restored the trial court judgment in toto against Sasikala and two of her close relatives in the disproportionate assets case, she surrendered before the court in Karnataka on February 15, 2017 and has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail since then. Her two relatives are also undergoing four years simple imprisonment and all three of them were slapped with a fine of Rs 10 crore each.

With the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016, who was the first accused in the case, the appeal by Karnataka against her stood abated. As per norms, three days of remission for good conduct is available for every month in jail and so far, she has completed 43 months, making her eligible for a reduction of 135 days in prison.

"As per the Karnataka Prison Manual, I strongly believe that she will be released by the month end," her advocate N Raja Senthoor Pandian had earlier said. When the remission of 129 days is applied, the release will be during the month end and not the previously expected date of January 2021, he had said.

Sasikala has already spent a total of 35 days in jail in 1997 and 2014 and availed a 17 day parole in 2017, which is deducted from the period she already served, he had said.

