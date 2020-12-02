Left Menu
'Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week' to celebrate women in science

"With our Sweden-India Nobel Memorial event 'SHE STEM: Women Leading the Way', we are celebrating women scientists and tech entrepreneurs and encouraging a discussion on the importance of STEM education for girls and women," Molin added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Embassy of Sweden in India will celebrate women scientists and entrepreneurs from both the countries for the upcoming 'Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week'. An event, titled "SHE STEM: Women Leading the Way", is being organised in partnership with the Atal Innovation Mission, the Government of India's flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. The event, which is to be held on December 7, aims to honour all those women bringing cutting-edge science and technology to global sustainability efforts, and at the same time provide inspiring examples, role models and success stories of women successfully pursuing careers in science and technology. "We know already that women and girls generally do better in school when given equal opportunities. What we also know is when they apply their knowledge and perspective, we get broader and often better solutions," said Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India.

"With our Sweden-India Nobel Memorial event 'SHE STEM: Women Leading the Way', we are celebrating women scientists and tech entrepreneurs and encouraging a discussion on the importance of STEM education for girls and women," Molin added. 'Sustainability Science' talk by Dr Beatrice Crona, deputy science director at Stockholm Resilience Centre, panel discussion, dialogue with students and a special address by Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, Department of Biotechnology will be among the highlights of the event.

