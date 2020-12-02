BV Srinivas appointed regular president of Youth Congress

BV Srinivas appointed regular president of Youth CongressPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:40 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed B V Srinivas as the regular president of the Indian Youth Congress
Srinivas was earlier appointed as interim president in July 2019 when Keshav Chand Yadav resigned from the post after the Lok Sabha elections
"Congress president has appointed BV Srinivas, interim president, IYC as president of Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect," an official communication from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.
