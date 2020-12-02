Visva-Bharati takes action against CMO of varsity hospital

Visva-Bharati university has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the chief medical officer of the Pearson Memorial Hospital, run by the central institute, taking away his administrative power while it asked another senior doctor to take over as the CMO in-charge. The university authorities did not cite any reason for taking action against the CMO, Dr S S Debnath.

However, sources in the institute said that it was prompted by allegations that the CMO did not arrange for regular checking for COVID-19 symptoms among the employees since November 21, though he was instructed to do so. The hospital, situated on the premises of the university, is entrusted with the responsibility of the treatment of its staff and students.

While Debnath will act as medical officer till the disposal of disciplinary proceedings against him, "Dr Arindam Chatterjee will take care of the administrative responsibility of P M Hospital and he will function as in-charge of Chief Medical Officer, P M Hospital in addition to his normal duties for the time being," the university said in a notification on Tuesday. Debnath was asked to immediately hand over charges to Chatterjee.