Moscow extends remote learning for secondary school students until year-end -Ifax

Moscow extends remote learning for secondary school students until year-end -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:31 IST
Moscow's secondary school children from classes 6-11 will continue to learn remotely until the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Interfax news agency cited the mayor's office as saying on Wednesday. The restriction was introduced in October and had been due to end on Dec. 6.
President Vladimir Putin earlier ordered authorities to begin mass voluntary vaccinations next week.
