UNESCO and Cambodia’s MoEYS launch play-based learning materials for early-grade mathematics

In today's digital age, Mathematics is the basis for innovation and sustainable development. While Cambodia has made impressive gains in educational attainment, students continue to struggle to achieve an acceptable level of proficiency in Mathematics in the early grades.

Since 2018, the Strengthening Teacher Education Programmes in Cambodia (STEPCam) has been working to strengthen the foundation for the overall quality of education by enhancing the competencies of Early Grade teachers in Khmer literacy and Mathematics. The Programme is jointly implemented by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) and UNESCO with financial support from the Global Partnership for Education. In synergy with UNESCO's Capacity Development for Education (CapED) program, STEPCam mobilized technical assistance to develop an inquiry- and play-based Early Grade Teaching and Learning Materials Package for Grade 1 and 2 Mathematics that was officially launched by MoEYS and UNESCO on 28 November 2020.

The event was held at the Teacher Training Center in Kampong Cham province and also marked the opening session of the Training of Trainers for Grade 2 Mathematics. The event was presided over by His Excellency Academician Dr. Nath Bunroeun, Secretary of State, MoEYS, and the UNESCO Country Representative, Mr. Sardar Umar Alam, and attended by representatives from relevant technical departments, the Provincial Office of Education, District Office of Education, teacher educators from Teacher Training Centres, National Core Trainers on Maths and multiple NGOs in Cambodia.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Dr. Nath Bunroeun, emphasized the importance of Early Grade Reading and Mathematics, and the need to support teachers through mentoring. Mr. Sardar Umar Alam stated that a strong foundation in Early Grade Mathematics is critical for young learners to succeed in later grades and that teachers are the catalysts for the transferring that knowledge.

The opening session is also the first step in the pilot of the Grade 2 Mathematics materials during the 2021 academic year in Siem Reap province. The pilot will be followed by additional training of teachers who will then adopt the materials in their everyday teaching and learning.

The materials and training package will prepare teachers on how to teach Early Grade Mathematics through an age-appropriate, inclusive, and student-centered approach. The package includes a teacher guide, exercise books, a student support book, additional teaching and learning materials, and videos to serve as a complementary resource. The development and finalization of these materials was the outcome of several consultative workshops that the Primary Education Department organized in the past year. Grade 1 and 2 teachers were active participants at these workshops, providing active feedback on how to make the materials more user-friendly and context-sensitive.