Market Dynamics: Stocks Begin 2026 on a High

The Dow and S&P 500 indexes closed higher on Friday, marking a positive start to 2026 by snapping a four-day losing streak. This surge was primarily driven by significant gains from chipmakers such as Nvidia and Boeing.

In 2025, major indexes saw double-digit gains for the third consecutive year. Although chip stocks soared, heavyweight stocks like Apple and Microsoft dampened gains on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. While smaller stocks also rallied, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy is expected to dictate global market trends in 2026.

Consumer discretionary stocks like Amazon and Tesla faced declines, affecting overall gains. Moreover, tariff uncertainties under Trump's administration and future interest rate policies are critical factors for investors this year.

