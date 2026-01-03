In a significant reshuffle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the appointment of military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as his top adviser, while proposing Mikhail Fedorov for the role of defense minister. These strategic appointments come as Kyiv seeks to solidify its position in ongoing U.S.-supported negotiations aimed at ending the years-long conflict with Russia.

Budanov, a respected figure and decorated war veteran, is set to replace Andriy Yermak, with whom Zelenskiy had strong ties. His new presidential role reflects a shift from traditional appointment practices and underscores a focus on military and diplomatic expertise. Meanwhile, Fedorov's background in digitalisation and drone technology highlights the integration of high-tech strategies into Ukraine's defense efforts.

The changes come amid mounting public pressure and international expectations as Ukraine grapples with the realities of its ongoing war. Zelenskiy's leadership faces critical tests with advancing Russian forces and the U.S. calling for a swift resolution. The reshuffle aims to rebuild trust in government institutions as Ukraine navigates these turbulent times.