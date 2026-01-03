Left Menu

Zelenskiy Overhauls Top Defense Roles Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as his chief adviser and nominated Mikhail Fedorov for defense minister. These changes aim to strengthen Ukraine's position in U.S.-backed negotiations with Russia as pressures mount from ongoing conflict and US demands for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 03:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 03:09 IST
Zelenskiy Overhauls Top Defense Roles Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

In a significant reshuffle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the appointment of military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as his top adviser, while proposing Mikhail Fedorov for the role of defense minister. These strategic appointments come as Kyiv seeks to solidify its position in ongoing U.S.-supported negotiations aimed at ending the years-long conflict with Russia.

Budanov, a respected figure and decorated war veteran, is set to replace Andriy Yermak, with whom Zelenskiy had strong ties. His new presidential role reflects a shift from traditional appointment practices and underscores a focus on military and diplomatic expertise. Meanwhile, Fedorov's background in digitalisation and drone technology highlights the integration of high-tech strategies into Ukraine's defense efforts.

The changes come amid mounting public pressure and international expectations as Ukraine grapples with the realities of its ongoing war. Zelenskiy's leadership faces critical tests with advancing Russian forces and the U.S. calling for a swift resolution. The reshuffle aims to rebuild trust in government institutions as Ukraine navigates these turbulent times.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Overhauls Top Defense Roles Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

Zelenskiy Overhauls Top Defense Roles Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

 Global
2
U.S. Stocks' Volatile Start to 2026 Amid Market Dynamics

U.S. Stocks' Volatile Start to 2026 Amid Market Dynamics

 Global
3
Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Strikes Mexico

Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Strikes Mexico

 Global
4
Foiled Terror Plot: FBI's New Year's Eve Sting

Foiled Terror Plot: FBI's New Year's Eve Sting

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026