Kim Jong Un Encourages Youth and Troops at Border Farm Project

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a greenhouse farm project near the China border, rallying youths and troops involved. This visit is part of Kim's recent tours to assess military and economic development in preparation for the Ninth Party Congress, slated for early this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-01-2026 03:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 03:07 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has shown support for a greenhouse farm construction on the nation's border with China by visiting the site on Friday. He engaged with the youths and troops involved in the construction, commending their efforts, reported the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Saturday.

In the lead-up to the pivotal Ninth Party Congress, Kim has embarked on numerous visits to inspect both military and economic facilities, gauging their progress and importance to the country's strategic goals.

Addressing the workers in Sinuiju, which lies across from China's Dandong and endured flood damage in 2024, Kim expressed his eagerness to begin the new year with them, acknowledging their hard work and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

