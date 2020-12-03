Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Jodhpur to organise convocation using AI on Dec 6

IIT Jodhpur will organise its sixth convocation on December 6 virtually, using Artificial Intelligence, an official statement said. Spokesperson of the institute, Amardeep Sharma, said the newly-established School of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AODE) will also be inaugurated on the occasion by Hinton and R Chidambaram, Chairman (Board of Governor), virtually.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 03-12-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 19:18 IST
IIT Jodhpur to organise convocation using AI on Dec 6

IIT Jodhpur will organise its sixth convocation on December 6 virtually, using Artificial Intelligence, an official statement said. A total of 232 students, including 117 in B.Tech, 51 M.Sc, 33 M.Tech and 31 Ph.D, will be awarded their degrees by the institute.

Geoffrey Hinton, one of the pioneers of "Deep Learning" technology that triggered today's AI revolution and recipient of Turing Award, will be the chief guest of the event, who will attend the ceremony virtually from Toronto, the statement read. Spokesperson of the institute, Amardeep Sharma, said the newly-established School of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AODE) will also be inaugurated on the occasion by Hinton and R Chidambaram, Chairman (Board of Governor), virtually.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sullivan leads by 3 in Dubai, close to 36-hole record score

Andy Sullivan came within a stroke of tying the European Tour record for the lowest 36-hole score by shooting 6-under 66 in the second round of the Golf in Dubai Championship on Thursday. The English golfer followed up his round of 61 on We...

IPU launches 'first-of-its kind' course in fire and safety audit to train firefighting professionals

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday inaugurated a first-of-its kind of course in India, a post graduate diploma in Fire and Safety Audit which will be offered by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University GGSIPUs Centr...

Committed to providing assistance to MSMEs for development: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state government is committed to providing all necessary assistance for development of micro, small and medium enterprises MSME and traditional craftsmen as they form the bas...

Siddharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee roped in for 'Broken But Beautiful' S3

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee have come on board to headline the third season of romantic-drama Broken But Beautiful. The first two seasons of the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 show featured Mirzapur star Vikrant Massey and actor Harleen Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020