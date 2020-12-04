Heavy rains lash Puducherry

Heavy rains lashed Puducherry and its suburban areas on Friday under the influence of cyclone Burevi. Official sources told P T I that during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 AM Friday, Puducherry recorded around 14 cm rainfall.

Several housing colonies and main thoroughfares were waterlogged as a result of the torrential rains while power supply was disrupted for several hours in some localities. The heavy rain was triggered under the influence of the cyclone Burevi in the southwest Bay of Bengal, which has weakened into a deep depression.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy visited the rain- affected areas, wading through knee-deep water at some places. He was accompanied by the ruling Congress legislator A John Kumar and officials of the municipalities.

Narayanasamy supervised the steps taken by the municipalities to pump out stagnant water in some localities. All schools including privately managed institutions remained closed Friday as a precautionary measure, a release from the Directorate of School Education said.

The schools were conducting classes for students who would have public examinations in the next few months. Puducherry had already borne the impact of the cyclone Nivar last week.