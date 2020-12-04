Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,850 sensitive polling booths in Kerala in local body polls

The booths, located in all the 14 districts of the southern state, were identified as sensitive based on the report of police chief Loknath Behera and State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran gave directions for webcasting, a SEC statement said here. The politically volatile Kannur, the north Kerala district which had once witnessed several political murders and clashes between political parties especially between CPI(M) and BJP, has the highest number of sensitive booths-785 while Pathanamthitta has the lowest- 5.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 04-12-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:10 IST
1,850 sensitive polling booths in Kerala in local body polls
Representataive Image Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (PTI): As the crucial civic body polls are just days away in Kerala, the State Election Commission (SEC) has categorized 1,850 polling booths as 'sensitive' and decided to introduce a webcasting facility to keep a watch on the poll proceedings there. The booths, located in all the 14 districts of the southern state, were identified as sensitive based on the report of police chief Loknath Behera and State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran gave directions for webcasting, an SEC statement said here.

The politically volatile Kannur, the north Kerala district which had once witnessed several political murders and clashes between political parties especially between CPI(M) and BJP, has the highest number of sensitive booths-785 while Pathanamthitta has the lowest- 5. While Thiruvananthapuram district has 180 sensitive booths, Malappuram has100, Kozhikode (120), Palakkad (182), Kasaragod (100), Wayanad (152), and so on.

Comparatively, the northern districts have the highest number of sensitive booths. Meanwhile, the poll proceedings would be video graphed in the sensitive booths, identified jointly by the district election officers, district police chiefs, and city police commissioners, the SEC said.

The videography facility would be installed in such booths, where there is no webcasting, and it would be conducted at the expense of the Election Commission. Either candidates or political parties can seek videography at their own expense in booths where there is no videography or webcasting, the Commission said adding that they can ask permission from the district polling officials for the same.

A total of 74,899 candidates including 36,305 women and one transgender are trying their luck in the upcoming local body polls, which is considered the curtain-raiser for the Assembly polls due next year. Malappuram district has 8,387 candidates, the highest in the state, while Wayanad has the lowest at 1,857.

While the first phase of the three-tier poll, scheduled on December 8, would cover the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki, the second phase is on December 10. It would be held in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad while Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod would go to the polls in the third and final phase on December 14.

An electorate of over 2.76 crores would exercise their franchise to elect representatives to 941-gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities, and six municipal corporations. The votes would be counted on December 16. PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold falls Rs 136; silver declines Rs 346

Gold prices fell Rs 136 to Rs 48,813 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a rupee appreciation and choppy global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 4...

Oral drug blocks coronavirus transmission in ferrets within 24 hours: Study

Treating novel coronavirus infection in ferrets with the antiviral drug Molnupiravir completely suppressed virus transmission among the mammals within 24 hours, reports a new study which may lead to a new therapeutic to curb the COVID-19 pa...

Satin Creditcare Network to expand further in South

Coimbatore, Dec 4 PTI Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, a microfinance institution, plans to expand its presence in South in the near future, a top company official said on Friday. As part of expansion, Satin has opened four branches in Coimbat...

Japan PM Suga says to decide new economic package next week

Japans government will decide on a fresh economic package early next week by finalising its size, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.Speaking at a news conference to mark the end of the parliamentary session, Suga said the new pac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020