Armed Forces Flag Day: Naik lauds sacrifices of soldiers

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik greeted soldiers on the Armed Forces Flag Day being observed on Monday, and lauded their efforts and sacrifices for safeguarding the country. India has been observing December 7 as the Armed Forces Flag Day since 1949 to honour the soldiers who valiantly fought on the borders to safeguard the country's honour.

Extended his good wishes to the armed forces, Naik, in a video message, said, "The national security is of utmost importance for the future progress of our great nation." "The Indian armed forces are entrusted with the honorous duty of protecting the nation's unity and territorial integrity," he said. They together form the oldest institution of the country which has made supreme sacrifices for the country and its people, the parliamentarian from Goa said.

"We need to applaud and appreciate the magnificent efforts of our brave and patriotic soldiers whose heroic achievements in safeguarding the national unity makes us proud to call ourselves as Indians," he said. Naik also appealed to citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund, which is meant for their resettlement and welfare.

"Such a help, needless to mention, will go a long way in boosting the morale of soldiers, sailors and airmen in serving our country," he said. The minister said while discharging their duties, "our soldiers, sailors and airmen remain susceptible to grave danger to their lives".

"In the past, many of our soldiers sacrificed their precious lives and many became permanently disabled. They and their families deserve our compassion to help overcome their difficulties and problems and lead a normal life," he said.