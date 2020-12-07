Denmark shuts down parts of the country to curb local infection spikes

Denmark shuts down parts of the country to curb local infection spikesReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:52 IST
Denmark will implement further lockdown measures in parts of the country to curb a recent spike in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday.
Bars, restaurants, museums and cinemas will have to close on Dec. 9 in 38 municipalities, including Copenhagen, and students in upper primary school, high schools and universities will be sent home.
The new restrictions will be in place until Jan 3.