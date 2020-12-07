Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Cong support Bharat bandh

Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said everyone should participate in the bandh to support farmers who have been agitating over the past fortnight in biting cold in Delhi.Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar has also supported the bandh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:59 IST
Maha: Ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Cong support Bharat bandh

The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are among the key parties from Maharashtra to support Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh' called by peasants' bodies which have been opposing the Centre's farm laws. Speaking to reporters here, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut urged people to take part in the "non-political" bandh to support farmers.

"People should willingly take part in the bandh. This will show true support to the farmers. This is not a political bandh though several parties have decided to take part in it," Raut said. "This is not the bandh for raising demands of a political party, but to strengthen the voice of farmers of the country," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said workers of the Sharad Pawar-led party will join the shutdown by observing social distancing norms. Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said everyone should participate in the bandh to support farmers who have been agitating over the past fortnight in biting cold in Delhi.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar has also supported the bandh. "The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will take part in the agitation tomorrow," Ambedkar tweeted.

Extending his support, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) leader Raju Shetti told reporters in Pune: "It is being projected that the ongoing agitation is limited to farmers from Haryana and Punjab. But the government should understand and take note that this is a nationwide agitation of cultivators". "Farmers are very angry. In such scenario, the role of the government should be that of a mother who should try to hear their concerns," Shetti said.

Left parties and the Aam Aadmi Party among others have already announced their support to the shutdown. Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Dhule, Pune and Solapur are likely to remain closed during the bandh.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: SC East Bengal have to avoid making errors and keep spirits high, says Maghoma

With three defeats in three games, SC East Bengal are the only side that is yet to open their account in Indian Super League ISL 2020-21. In order to start winning games and amassing points in the tournament, SC East Bengals Jacques Maghoma...

Iran reports 10,827 new Covid-19 cases, 1,051,374 in total

Tehran Iran, December 07 ANIXinhua Iran reported on Monday 10,827 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,051,374 in the country. Of the newly infected, 1,691 were hospitalized, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of Ir...

UN declares 'Invest India' winner of Investment Promotion Award 2020

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development UNCTAD has declared Invest India as winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020. The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva.The award ...

Bird flu detected at chicken farm in Japan's Hiroshima

Bird flu has been detected at a chicken farm in Hiroshima prefecture, The Japan Times reported citing local government officials on Monday. The authorities ordered culled down 134,000 chickens at the site and other affiliated farms.The H5 s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020