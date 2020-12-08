UNESCO celebrates 60th anniversary of its Convention against Discrimination in Education

The year 2020 marks 60 years since the adoption by UNESCO's General Conference of the UNESCO Convention against Discrimination in Education. This Convention highlights States' obligations to ensure free education and compulsory education, promotes equality of educational opportunity, and prohibits any form of discrimination.

Six decades have passed since the adoption of the Convention yet the #RightToEducation is still not a reality for millions. It is high time to ensure the realization of this right by renewing the attention paid to the rights and obligations laid down in the Convention to effectively putting an end to all kinds of discrimination and ensuring equality of opportunity in education.

UNESCO is launching a global campaign 'Say no to discrimination in Education' in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Convention against Discrimination in Education beginning 10 December, Human Rights Day, and culminating on 14 December, the adoption date.