Bharat Bandh: Cong, NCP workers stage protests in Thane

Activists of the Congress and NCP on Tuesday staged protests in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra as part of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations for repeal of the agri laws.

PTI | Thanepalghar | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Activists of the Congress and NCP on Tuesday staged protests in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra as part of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations for repeal of the agri laws. In Mira-Bhayandar township, more than one hundreds activists of the Youth Congress were detained for taking out a symbolic funeral procession of the three laws.

In Thane city, workers of the Congress, NCP and Left parties held a sit-in protest in front of the district collectorate. A two-wheeler rally was taken out by activists of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Thane city.

Various social, religions and cultural organisations formed a human chain on Sion-Panvel highway near Vashi in Navi Mumbai. In Palghar district, markets in Vasai, Dahanu and other areas remained closed.

A protest was held by non-BJP parties, including the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), trade unions and other organisations, in the district.

