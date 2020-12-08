Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winter session of K'taka Assembly cut short, citing upcoming gram panchayat polls

The seven-day long winter session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will now be curtailed by three days, in the wake of the upcoming Gram Panchayat polls in the state, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Tuesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:13 IST
Winter session of K'taka Assembly cut short, citing upcoming gram panchayat polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The seven-day long winter session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will now be curtailed by three days, in the wake of the upcoming Gram Panchayat polls in the state, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Tuesday. ''It was earlier decided to hold the winter session since yesterday (December 7) to December 15, but as the Gram Panchayat polls have been announced, keeping in mind the opinion of the members, it was discussed in the Business Advisory Committee meeting and it has been decided to hold the session till December 10,'' Kageri said.

Informing the outcome of the BAC meeting to the Assembly, he said, the proceedings of the House on Friday, Monday and Tuesday stood cancelled. The Karnataka State Election Commission has announced the polls to some 5,700 gram panchayats in the state in two phases on December 22 and 27.

The results for both phases will be declared on December 30. The Speaker said, at the meeting it has been decided to take up certain replacement bills for the ordinances that have been promulgated, along with important bills if any and supplementary estimates for discussion during the next two days.

The special discussion on the subject ''one nation, one election'' that was scheduled to take place on December 14 and 15, will now be taken up during the next session, he said. The monsoon session of legislature held in September was also curtailed by two days, due to COVID-19 pandemic.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple launches AirPods Max priced at $549

Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled AirPods Max, its next-generation over-ear headphones priced at 549. The company also said Apple Fitness, its 10 per month fitness subscription service, will be launched on Dec. 14.Apple said the new AirPods wil...

Demand for COVID-19 tests to outstrip supply for months, says Roche CEO

Global demand for COVID-19 testing devices is expected to outstrip supply for a long time, Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.We still have little information about duration and efficacy of vaccines ... So diagnostics will...

Bosnia police arrest 7 for crimes from 1992-95 conflict

Bosnian police on Tuesday arrested seven former Bosnian Serb police and army fighters on suspicion of committing atrocities against non-Serbs during the countrys devastating 1992-95 war. The prosecutors office said the group is suspected of...

Stop foundation-laying ceremony for new Parl building, divert funds for people's needs: CPI MP to PM

CPI MP Binoy Viswam Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the December 10 foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new Parliament building and suspend the overall Central Vista project, and divert the fund to more important and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020