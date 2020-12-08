Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMA stages protests against govt decision to allow Ayurveda practitioners to perform general surgeries

The IMA said doctors from both private and government sectors demonstrated on roads in all districts of the country against the notification, issued by the Central Council of Indian Medicine under the Ministry of AYUSH.Medical students staged protests in their colleges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:59 IST
IMA stages protests against govt decision to allow Ayurveda practitioners to perform general surgeries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) staged protests across the country on Tuesday against a government notification authorising postgraduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform general surgical procedures, alleging the move will lead to ''mixopathy''. The IMA said doctors from both private and government sectors demonstrated on roads in all districts of the country against the notification, issued by the Central Council of Indian Medicine under the Ministry of AYUSH.

Medical students staged protests in their colleges. The IMA has demanded withdrawal of the notification which it earlier said ''will ring the death knell of modern medicine system as a whole''. IMA National President Rajan Sharma, along with other office-bearers of the organisation, led the agitation from its headquarters in New Delhi. The IMA Medical Students Network protested in front of National Medical Commission, Dwarka.

The IMA has given a call for withdrawal of non-essential and non-COVID services on December 11 in protest against the notification..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha ACB nabs Nagpur official for bribery

A revenue official of Varambhavillage in Kamptee tehsil in Nagpur was nabbed while allegedlyaccepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a farmer to update hisland record, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau officialsaid on TuesdayAshish Gogalkar, ...

Farmers, businessmen from J-K take part in UAE-India Food Security Summit to promote horticulture

A delegation of farmers, growers, businessmen and government officials from Jammu and Kashmir is participating in the UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020, with an aim to promote horticulture produce of Union Territory in the international m...

Ethiopia says U.N. team shot at in Tigray after defying checkpoints

A United Nations team visiting refugees in Ethiopias war-hit Tigray region had failed to stop at two checkpoints when it was shot at over the weekend, the government said on Tuesday, proclaiming it did not need a baby-sitter. The U.N. secur...

Wildlife body urges L-G to name snow leopard as state animal of Ladakh

The Wildlife Conservation and Birds Club of Ladakh WCBCL, an NGO working for preservation of wildlife, on Tuesday batted strongly for naming the black-necked crane as the state bird and snow leopard as state animal of the Union territory. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020