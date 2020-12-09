Left Menu
MIT-SDE all Set to Take on the Challenge of Shaping a Better Future

MIT-SDE is that knowledge repository that appears to have designed its curriculum and courses in a way that teaches its students to fish out the best career path.Currently, MIT-SDE has achieved a milestone by partnering with LinkedIn Learning and thus has become the first-ever in India to do so.

Representative image

An old saying goes, 'Give a man a fish, feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish feed him for life'. It means learning a skill gives one the ability to earn bread for life. Knowledge comes to those who strive to seek it. In line with this saying, any hurdle including pandemic should not stop a person from seeking knowledge, and hence emerged the idea of distance learning. Among many institutes or organizations engaged in providing distance education, MIT School of Distance Education (MIT-SDE) is one such organization. MIT-SDE is that knowledge repository that appears to have designed its curriculum and courses in a way that teaches its students to fish out the best career path.

Currently, MIT-SDE has achieved a milestone by partnering with LinkedIn Learning and thus has become the first-ever in India to do so. This partnership with LinkedIn Learning allows them to give LinkedIn Learning licenses to their students and thereby access to all the LinkedIn Learning courses. For those who don't know what LinkedIn Learning is, it is a platform that contains more than 16000 courses across different verticals designed using adaptive learning methodology. The courses available on the platform are in-line with international bodies that grant certification. These include Project Management Institute (PMI), Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA), International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) and The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA). MIT-SDE has used LinkedIn Learning as supplementary course material for their students.

Everyone loves a carefully prepared flavourful dish, that gets the taste buds ringing, similarly, MIT-SDE offers its students carefully curated LinkedIn Learning paths that provide a quick insight into the practices of the industry. Many e-learning institutes in India provide student support but very few provide a friend to aid the student through the course. Buddy, is what MIT-SDE calls its academic student support. The idea is to promote a mindset shift in the way support-student relation is viewed and make the students believe that the academic mentors are like buddies/friends who are available to help them breeze through their academic life at MIT-SDE.

Another intriguing partnership of MIT-SDE is that with Mentor Links. Mentor Links is, in essence, a panel of global industry professionals, working in various domains for years put together on a single platform through which the students can ask them questions, interact with them, read their publications and in the process learn from them. MIT-SDE has launched full-fledged placement assistance and career guidance program. Commenting on the placement program, Dr Suhrud Neurgaonkar, Director of MIT-SDE, said, ''At MIT-SDE, we believe in shaping the career of individuals. We endeavour to impart courses that prepare individuals for the corporate world and a stronghold position in the industry. That is why we focus on the all-round development of students by offering personality development sessions in addition to the course contents. Furthermore, we also provide career guidance and placement support to all our learners. Our partnership with Linkedin Learning and Mentor Links is a step forward in this direction. We believe that these partnerships will bring new avenues for our students.'' About MIT School of Distance Education MIT School of Distance Education (MIT-SDE) is an integral constituent of MAEER's MIT Pune, established in the year 2008. MAEER's MIT was founded in the year 1983 by Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, (Founder, Executive President & Managing Trustee) along with the collective efforts of many educationists, scientists and social thinkers. MIT is among the first in professional education offering academic programs at more than 72 institutions and 4 universities across India.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

