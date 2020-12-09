Left Menu
Uganda: UNEB secures an increase of 3.8% students for final examination

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has secured an increase of 3.8 % of students who registered for final Examinations, said Dan Odongo, Executive Secretary of UNEB, according to a report by PML Daily.

As per the statement documented earlier on 8 December, a total of 1,138,000 candidates registered last year for all three levels compared to 1,181,666 who registered this year. As he said, "registration of candidates started on October 22, 2020 a week after the opening of schools. The process went on until November 30, 2020. We however gave a grace period of one week that ended on Monday, December 7. This was to enable the new centers to effectively finalize the process and give an opportunity to those who may have not registered within the set period. Registration has ended now".

Odongo further instructed headteachers to show the draft registers and albums to allow candidates to verify their enrollment data."This will go on until the end of the term. In case of any errors, amendments can be effected at UNEB. They should specifically look out for spellings, names of candidates, order of names, photographs of candidates to ensure they are not mismatched, gender, date of birth, subjects and papers offered, institutional choices and finding code," reads a section.

He also added that for PLE candidates, an emendation form can be downloaded from the portal while for UACE and UCE candidates, an emendation request should be made to UNEB on the school letter, head, and the required documents.

