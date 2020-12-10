Avinashilingam deemed-to-be-varsity gets new Chancellor

Avinashilingam Institute of Home Science and Higher Education for Women (deemed-to-be university) here got a new Chancellor on Thursday. Dr S P Thyagarajan, who assumed charge, had put in 51 years of teaching and research experience in Tamil and was the former Vice-Chancellor of Madras University and professor of Eminence and Dean (research) in Sri Ramachandra University, a varsity press release said.

He took charge as the previous Chancellor P R Krishnakumar died of COVID-19 two months ago. Thyagarajan has been conferred with several fellowship titles, including those by National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Medical Sciences.

He continues to serve as Chairman/member of the Central government's expert committees of UGC, ICMR, DST, DRDO, WHO and NAAC peer teams besides expert committees of governments of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the release said.