COVID-19: Webinar on "refugee crisis" held in city

A webinar-'Covid-19: The RefugeeCrisis' for college students was hosted on Thursday by YuvaLeadership Institute and Ethiraj College for Women's PGDepartment of Human Rights and Duties Education here to markWorld Human Rights Day

The webinar focussed on creating an understandingamong college students about how the refugee crisis was beingworsened by the Covid-19 pandemic and help them understandthe experiences of refugees, a release here said

''This conference aimed to initiate criticaldiscussions on the refugee crisis...and how identity politicsdeeply influence one's experience as a refugee,'' it added.