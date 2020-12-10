CM Yogi to inaugurate Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan on Dec 12
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad district on Saturday, officials said. However, on Wednesday night, it was decided that the event will now be held around 5 pm on December 12, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.Ghaziabad MP Gen retd V K Singh, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Atul Garg and district officials took stock of the preparedness on Thursday, the DM said.PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the 'Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan' in Ghaziabad district on Saturday, officials said. The inauguration of the building, constructed in Shakti Khand-4 in Indirapuram, was previously scheduled on December 13. However, on Wednesday night, it was decided that the event will now be held around 5 pm on December 12, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.
Ghaziabad MP Gen (retd) V K Singh, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Atul Garg and district officials took stock of the preparedness on Thursday, the DM said. Built over 9,000 square metres and costing around Rs 70 crore, the 'Bhawan' can accommodate 300 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims.
The foundation stone for the building was laid by Adityanath in August last year. The chief minister had expressed the hope that the building would be a major tourist attraction centre..
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- Kailash
- Atul Garg
- V K Singh
- Gen
ALSO READ
France ambassador meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss bilateral partnerships
Yogi Adityanath calls for strict action against those ignoring farmers' interest in paddy purchase
10700 MW solar power projects to be installed in UP by 2022, says CM Yogi Adityanath
If Suvendu Adhikari comes to BJP, he will be welcomed: Kailash Vijayvargiya
Yogi Adityanath pitches for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar