Maha: Four child marriages stopped in Jalna

Police in Maharashtra's Jalna district has stopped four child marriages which were to take place during a mass-marriage ceremony. Inspector Sanjay Deshmukh of Sadar Bazar police said that an NGO had complained that a 14-year old girl was to be married off at a mass marriage ceremony.

During the probe, the police found that three more child marriages were set to take place during the event. ''All four brides were under 18,'' he said, adding that the police counseled them and their parents about the harmful effects of child marriage.

The families agreed to postpone the marriages till the girls turned 18, he said..