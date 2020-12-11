Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors in Arunachal Pradesh join IMA call, observe token strike

Doctors in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday sported black badges and observed a token strike in support of IMA against the notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine CCIM to allow post-graduate Ayurveda students to study and practice allopathic surgical procedures.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:04 IST
Doctors in Arunachal Pradesh join IMA call, observe token strike

Doctors in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday sported black badges and observed a token strike in support of IMA against the notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) to allow post-graduate Ayurveda students to study and practice allopathic surgical procedures. They, however, attended their usual duties and OPD and other medical services functioned normally, president of Arunachal Pradesh unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA-AP) Lobsang Tsetim said.

The IMA-AP did not go for the bandh call but wore black badges in solidarity with the central IMA. The decision was taken as Arunachal Pradesh has a limited number of doctors and a total bandh call could affect the healthcare delivery system, he said. Opposing the government notification, the Arunachal Pradesh unit of IMA said that the mixing of streams of medicines in surgery is not only hazardous to the health of the general people but may also be fatal.

Tsetim said modern medicines and Ayurveda are totally different subjects. The mixing of both will be detrimental to the health sector, he said and wondered who will be held responsible if a surgery by an Ayurveda graduate goes wrong. The association, howver, has no issue with the practicing of medicine by Ayurveda students, he said.

The IMA-Arunachal Pradesh unit has also requested the state government to oppose and not implement the CCIM notification in the state and will seek its withdrawal. The demands of the IMA include withdrawal of the four committees of the NITI Aayog, mixing of all systems of medicines and the National Education Policy, which proposes to phase out all institutions offering single streams and that all universities and colleges must aim to become multidisciplinary by 2040.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples

The Mexican Catholic Churchs highest-ranking bishop agrees with recent comments by Pope Francis in support of civil unions for gay couples, the prelate told Reuters.Mexico is the second-biggest Catholic country after Brazil with around 80 o...

Nepal's COVID-19 tally nears 250,000

Nepals COVID-19 tally on Friday neared 250,000 after 1,044 new infections were reported, the health ministry said. The new 1,044 cases were detected after conducting 7,414 PCR tests across the country, taking total number of infections to 2...

3 held for duping 20 cr from aspiring property buyers in Noida

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Delhi Police arrested three persons including a former financial adviser of Noida and Greater Noida Authority on the charges of duping Rs 20 crores from more than 20 aspiring property buyersinvestors. The a...

Italian city puts pooches first with pet-friendly planning scheme

Famed for its renaissance walls and mediaeval towers, the Italian city of Lucca hopes to boost its modern-day appeal by becoming Europes first pet-friendly smart city. An EU-funded initiative aims to nurture residents well-being by making ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020