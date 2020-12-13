Left Menu
UP govt docs should serve in dept for 10 years: official

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-12-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 12:00 IST
UP govt docs should serve in dept for 10 years: official
Government doctors in Uttar Pradesh completing postgraduate courses will have to give their services in the department for 10 years or pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore, according to an official. The order, issued last Wednesday, reiterated an earlier one issued on April 3, 2017. It said had been cases of some doctors completing the PG course and seeking a no objection certificate (NOC) for doing senior residentship, which would not be allowed and they had to return to their native departments.

According to the earlier order, the PMHS (provincial medical and health services) doctors opting for postgraduation get additional marks, especially for serving in rural areas. ''On completion of the course, it's mandatory for them to serve in the government department continuously for 10 years,'' Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said in a statement on Saturday.

The new order stated that government doctors should return to their native departments after returning from PG courses, failing which they would have to pay Rs 1 crore to the government, Prasad said. He added that those leaving the PG course midway would be debarred from seeking admission for three years.

