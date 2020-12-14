How An LMS Drives Employee Engagement

Working in isolation during the pandemic has led to a major drop in employee engagement which has highly affected a lot of organizations. Even without the pandemic, the lack of inspiration and engagement within employees is a huge concern that needs attention.

An engaged employee is motivated to achieve organizational goals and performs to the best of his/her ability, and is, therefore, an asset to a company. Such an employee is more likely to remain committed to their employer for the long term.

One of the best ways to drive employee engagement is investing in the upskilling of employees. Learning new skills makes employees more confident and they feel valued when a company invests in their personal growth. This motivates them and leads to better productivity.

Implementing a learning management system (LMS) in the workplace to provide L&D opportunities is one of the best ways of achieving this. Before investing in an LMS, you can do an LMS cost comparison to see how the various software options stack up against each other.

We have listed below the most important LMS features that fuel employee engagement:

Gamification:

One of the top LMS features that drives engagement is the use of game-like elements to make learning more fun. It has been proven that the gamification feature increases learner engagement and leads to better information retention.

With gamification LMS, employees have access to leaderboards that reflects results based on assessments. Employees receive rewards for their learning achievements and badges for performing in quizzes. Individual progress is highlighted through graphs/bars which fosters healthy competition amongst employees.

Since it promotes learning through competition, employees are more involved in achieving the desired learning goals. This leads to higher engagement and successful completion of a course, which makes the whole process highly rewarding.

Micro-learning:

An LMS breaks down the training content into mini-modules that are more focused, making the learning process quick and efficient. This is referred to as micro-managing. It simplifies the information and structures it into small chunks that are easy to consume.

It can get overwhelming for employees when they are subjected to huge amounts of information in one go. They are more likely to stay involved when they know a topic won't take hours and it encourages them to internalize what they have learned.

Micro-learning is effective in keeping the employees engaged as it presents information highly targeted and relevant to their work requirements. Also, short videos and microblogs allow them to learn in their break time without compromising on work.

Mobile Access:

An LMS that is compatible with a smartphone makes learning highly convenient. Employees from across the globe can indulge in learning irrespective of their location or time zone. All they need is an internet connection. It also relieves them from the pressure of being stuck at a desk for undergoing training.

Learning through mobile makes the process highly convenient and empowers the employees. Since it makes information available for them anywhere and anytime, they can decide the pace of learning.

A revolutionary LMS feature like offline mobile learning that allows employees to access information even in the absence of an internet connection makes learning on the go possible. Also having access to content on mobile makes contextual learning possible, which is significant in boosting employee engagement.

Conclusion:

In recent times, a lot of companies have noticed first hand that using online learning tools stimulated employee growth and development. This has positively impacted employee retention as well as the overall employee performance, which has contributed to the growing popularity of LMSs. When employers promote learning by investing in an LMS, they are sure to reap the benefits of having a more engaged employee base.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)