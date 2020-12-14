Educational institutions to resume normal functioning in Assam from Jan 1

Left Menu
The prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state has improved considerably with currently a very low positivity rate following which it has been decided to lift the restrictions, the minister said at a press conference here.The staggered system of attendance of different classes will be withdrawn with regular classes at all levels resuming from the start of the new year, he said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

All academic restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 protocols will be withdrawn from educational institutions from elementary school to university levels from January One in Assam, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. The prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state has improved considerably with currently a very low positivity rate following which it has been decided to lift the restrictions, the minister said at a press conference here.

The staggered system of attendance of different classes will be withdrawn with regular classes at all levels resuming from the start of the new year, he said. Wearing of masks, use of sanitisers and social distancing will, however, continue to remain in place, he said.

The Education department will issue a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard, the minister said. Educational institutions in Assam were closed since March 20 and staggered classes were held from September one though elementary schools remained closed.

The minister had recently announced that elementary classes will begin from January one while hostels of colleges and universities and for residential students of Classes 10 and 12 will start from December 15. The number of cases has come down considerably and Kamrup Metropolitan district which had the highest number of cases is also reporting an average of 20 to 40 positive cases daily and most of the patients are air travellers, he said.

The health department will continue to monitor the situation and if there is a spike in cases, action will be taken accordingly. Assam has so far reported a total of 2,14,657 positive cases with 1002 deaths due to the virus.

A total of 2,10,171 COVID patients have recovered in the state till the date. There are 3481 active cases at present in Assam and three patients migrated out of the state.

