Odisha govt to set up two more medical colleges in Puri, Jajpur
Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said a private construction major will take up the project of a 600-bed government medical college and teaching hospital in Puri, and a 500-bed medical college and teaching facility in Jajpur.The construction will be completed within three years on a turnkey basis, Pujari said.PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:47 IST
The Odisha government on Monday approved a proposal to set up two more medical colleges in Puri and Jajpur at an expenditure of Rs 651.10 crore. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said a private construction major will take up the project of a 600-bed government medical college and teaching hospital in Puri, and a 500-bed medical college and teaching facility in Jajpur.
The construction will be completed within three years on a turnkey basis, Pujari said. The Odisha government had on December 9 announced plans for a state-run medical college and teaching hospital in Kandhamal, and a 650-bed teaching hospital for the existing medical college in Koraput.
The minister said the BJD government has added six state-run medical colleges in the last two decades..
