Over 60 pc women in 12 states and UTs never used internet: Survey
Over 60 per cent women in 12 states and union territories have never used the internet, the latest National Family Health Survey has revealed. The survey covered 22 states and UTs in the country.
The states and UTs where less than 40 per cent women have used the internet are Andhra Pradesh (21 per cent), Assam (28.2 per cent), Bihar (20.6 per cent), Gujarat (30.8 per cent), Karnataka (35 per cent), Maharashtra (38 per cent), Meghalaya (34.7 per cent), Telangana (26.5 per cent), Tripura (22.9 per cent), West Bengal (25.5 per cent), Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (36.7 per cent) and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (34.8 per cent), the survey revealed. In comparison, more percentage of men have used the internet.
About 50 per cent men have used the internet in seven states -- Andhra Pradesh (48.8 per cent), Assam (42.3 per cent), Bihar (43.6 per cent), Meghalaya (42.1 per cent), Tripura (45.7 per cent), West Bengal (46.7 per cent), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (46.5 per cent), according to the data. According to the survey, Andhra Pradesh (68.6 per cent), Bihar (57.8 per cent) and Telangana (66.6 per cent) accounted for the lowest literacy rates among women, while Kerala (98.3 per cent), Lakshadweep (96.5 per cent) and Mizoram (94.4 per cent) recorded the highest literacy rate among women in surveyed states and UTs.
Andhra Pradesh (79.5 per cent) and Bihar (78.5 per cent) accounted for lowest literacy rates among men while Kerala (98.2 per cent) and Lakshadweep (99.1 per cent) recorded the highest literacy rate among men in surveyed states and UTs. Literacy refers to women or men who completed standard 9 or higher and women or men who can read a whole sentence or part of a sentence, the survey said.
Less than 40 per cent women had 10 or more years of schooling in eight states and UTs of Andhra Pradesh (39.6 per cent), Assam (29.6 per cent), Bihar (28.8 per cent), Gujarat (33.8 per cent), Meghalaya (35.1 per cent), Tripura (23.2 per cent), West Bengal (32.9 per cent) and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (35.8 per cent). Less than 50 per cent men had 10 or more years of schooling in nine states and UTs of Andhra Pradesh (47.9 per cent), Assam (35.5 per cent), Bihar (42.8 per cent), Gujarat (45.6 per cent), Meghalaya (34.7 per cent), Mizoram (49.1 per cent), Tripura (29.4 per cent), West Bengal (34.7 per cent) and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (49.4 per cent).
The NFHS-5 (2019-20) was conducted in 6.1 lakh sample households, involving household-level interviews, to collect information on population, health, family planning and nutrition related indicators from 22 states and UTs. The NFHS results of 17 states and five UTs (Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Mizoram, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu) have been released now as Phase-I. Phase-II covering other states will be released next year, the Health Ministry had said.
