Trial for Regeni murder will reach 'shocking' truth, says Italian prime minister

A trial over the disappearance and murder of student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016 is "an instrument to reach the truth, which is expected to be shocking," the Italian prime minister said in an interview published on Tuesday. This trial is the instrument to reach the truth, which unfortunately is expected to be shocking," Giuseppe Conte told daily La Stampa.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-12-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A trial over the disappearance and murder of student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016 is "an instrument to reach the truth, which is expected to be shocking," the Italian prime minister said in an interview published on Tuesday. Italian prosecutors said on Thursday they planned to charge four senior members of Egypt's security services over their alleged role in the case of the 28-year old postgraduate student at Cambridge university, vanished in Cairo in January 2016.

"This story makes us grieve, but now a trial by our judicial authorities will start... a true, serious and credible trial. This trial is the instrument to reach the truth, which unfortunately is expected to be shocking," Giuseppe Conte told daily La Stampa. Asked whether Italy would consider withdrawing its ambassador from Cairo, as repeatedly requested by Regeni's parents, Conte answered the trial was more important than doing so.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

