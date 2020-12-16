Mumbai: Parents, MNS workers booked for protest against school

Police have registered a case against over 70 people, including parents of some students and MNS party workers, for protesting against a school in suburban Kandivali here without permission over the issue of fees, an official said on Wednesday. The case against them was registered at Samta Nagar police station for the protest held on Tuesday, he said.

''MNS workers and guardians of the students assembled at the Kandivali-based school to protest against it over some issues like charging of fees amid lockdown. These people assembled without permission and also shouted slogans,'' the official said. Later, police reached the spot and asked the protesters to return home. A case was later registered, he added.

They were booked under IPC sections, including 141 (unlawful Assembly), 147 (rioting), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) and others. Senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station Raju Kasbe said, ''We have registered the FIR, but no arrest have been made so far. Investigation is underway.'' PTI ZA NP NP