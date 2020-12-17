Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Governor offers prayers at Petteeswaran temple

Coimbatore, Dec 17 PTI Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Patteswaran Temple here. He was here to attend the 41st convocation of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and the chief guest of the function is Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.The Governor was welcomed by the temple authorities and the chief priest.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:49 IST
TN Governor offers prayers at Petteeswaran temple
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Patteswaran Temple here. He was here to attend the 41st convocation of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and the chief guest of the function is Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Governor was welcomed by the temple authorities and the chief priest. The temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is over 1,500 years old and was built by Karikala, a Chola dynasty king.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Narendra Firodia's LetsUp App Launches Streams With Holistic Lifestyle Coach, Luke Coutinho

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Narendra Firodias LetsUp App to launch Streams that will now allow netizens to access news curated from all over India, under one roof and allow celebrities, influencers experts reach maximum...

Edtech startups attracted over USD 2.22bn funding in 2020: Report

Indian edtech startups received a total investment of USD 2.22 billion in 2020 as compared to USD 553 million in 2019, reflecting the confidence of investors in the segment that has seen a huge surge amid the pandemic, a report by IVCA-PGA ...

Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it. The state...

Philippines' San Miguel, local firm submit offers to operate main airport

Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp and another domestic firm have submitted offers to operate the countrys ageing main airport after the government turned down another joint ventures 109 billion pesos 2.27 billion proposal. Modernising...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020