TN Governor offers prayers at Petteeswaran temple

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Patteswaran Temple here. He was here to attend the 41st convocation of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and the chief guest of the function is Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Governor was welcomed by the temple authorities and the chief priest. The temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is over 1,500 years old and was built by Karikala, a Chola dynasty king.