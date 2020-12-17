Muzaffarnagar police play Good Samaritan for abandoned child

Days after a photo showing a child sleeping along with his pet dog appeared on social media, police have come forward to help him. Ankit is said to be abandoned by his mother and his father is in jail, a police official said. Police here provided him with clothes and in the process of getting him admitted to a public school, SSP Abhishek Yadav said

According to the SSP, they had received information that a boy, said to be around 10, was found sleeping along with a dog. The boy is currently living with a woman in the Khalapar locality under the Kotwali police station. The SSP said the boy told them that his mother has abandoned him while his father is in jail.