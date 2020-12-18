Left Menu
AP Cabinet gives nod for formation of Medical Education and Research Corporation

Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said the new corporation was being set up to strengthen the existing medical and nursing colleges in the state as well as take up construction of the proposed 16 new medical colleges.He was briefing newsmen after the meeting of the cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati, Dec 18 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Friday cleared the proposal for setting up of the AP Medical Education and Research Corporation. Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said the new corporation was being set up to strengthen the existing medical and nursing colleges in the state as well as take up construction of the proposed 16 new medical colleges.

He was briefing newsmen after the meeting of the cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Asked about the financials, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas said they were working out modalities in this regard.

The state government recently announced its plans to set up 16 new medical colleges in different districts of the state, including one in the tribal area of Paderu in Visakhapatnam district and one in the Chief Ministers hometown Pulivendula. The governments plan is to establish a medical college in each of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

While land allocation has been completed in some places, the state government is searching for funds to launch the construction work as each college requires about Rs 500 crore, official sources said. The sources said income from sale of liquor and other taxes hiked in recent months would be escrowed as a guarantee for the bank loans to be secured by the APMERC.

