JNU to reopen for PhD scholars on Monday

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU will reopen for PhD scholars from Monday in its fourth phase of reopening the campus after being closed for over seven months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will reopen for Ph.D. scholars from Monday in its fourth phase of reopening the campus after being closed for over seven months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. ''Ph.D. students from all schools (both day scholars and hostelers), who require to access the laboratory, are allowed to enter the campus from December 21. The students will have to mandatorily self-quarantine themselves for seven days and submit a self-declaration,'' JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said.

The university has announced that the central library, all canteens, and dhabas will remain closed due to the pandemic. ''Aarogya Setu enables early identification of a potential risk of infection and thus, acts as a shield for individuals and the community. With a view to ensuring safety in offices, workplaces, and laboratories, employees, and students on the best effort basis should ensure that Aarogya Setu is installed by all employees and students.

''The heads of departments may advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu application on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the app. This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk,'' Kumar added. Conducting meetings online, opening doors and windows during office hours, avoiding air-conditioning, social gatherings, and mandatorily wearing masks are among the guidelines issued by the university.

''If any employee or student and their family members are tested positive or under home isolation or under home quarantine, they will inform about the same with supporting documents immediately. If it is found that anyone is violating the above directions and COVID-19 protocols, such violators shall be liable for disciplinary action,'' Kumar said. The JNU was physically shut in March in view of the pandemic. The phased reopening of the university campus began on November 2.

