Ramkrishna Mission to set up training institute in Gurgaon

A full-fledged institute that will serve as a training hub for the Awakened Citizen Programme (ACP) being run in more than 5,000 schools across the country will be set up in Gurgaon by Ramkrishna Mission, an official statement said. The project, Vivekananda Institute of Values (VIVA), worth Rs 22 crore will help address the gap in the educational system by promoting value education, Ramakrishna Mission secretary Swami Shantatmananda said. ''In order to cater to the growing need for the structured programmes for various groups of citizens, the institute is being built to serve as a training hub,” he said.

The mission had signed an MoU with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2014 to implement the ACP, the statement said. The programme has since impacted over ten lakh students, trained 41,000 teachers across more than 5,000 schools, including Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya, in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, it added.