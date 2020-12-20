Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah pays homage to Tagore at Bengal's Vishva-Bharati

Union Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore during a visit to the Vishva-Bharati on Sunday, crediting the Nobel laureate for turning Shantiniketan into a centre for cultural exchanges.

PTI | Shantiniketan | Updated: 20-12-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 17:21 IST
Shah pays homage to Tagore at Bengal's Vishva-Bharati
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore during a visit to the Vishva-Bharati on Sunday, crediting the Nobel laureate for turning Shantiniketan into a centre for cultural exchanges. He said that as the Vishva-Bharati nears its centenary year, Tagore's teachings should spread across the world, helping Indian knowledge and culture achieve international acclaim through his works.

''Tagore has not only enriched the philosophy and literature of India, but also made Shantiniketan a base for connecting Indian culture with that of many other countries,'' Shah told reporters at the end of his two-hour-long visit to the central university. He said the bard's teachings point to the fact that the purpose of education is to overcome narrowness and know the truth.

Talking about Tagore's contribution to the freedom movement, he said that there were two views of nationalism, the chief proponents of which were Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and both derived their inspiration from the same source. ''I firmly believe that it was not the Nobel prize that acknowledged Tagores works, but it found its own acknowledgement by honouring Tagore,'' Shah said.

The home minister said the Nobel laureate had also endeavoured for upliftment of villages along with betterment of healthcare and cleanliness. On reaching the university, Shah paid floral tributes to the statue of Tagore at Rabindra Bhawan.

After being shown around the Uttarayan complex where Tagore lived when he was at Shantiniketan, Shah went to the 'Upasana Griha' (prayer house). He then went to the Sangeet Bhavan, where the university students greeted him with a cultural programme that included folk songs and songs written by the bard.

He also interacted with all the performers following the programme. Shah, who arrived here from Kolkata amid tight security, also visited the Bangladesh Bhavan inside the university complex for an interaction with vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and members of the faculty.

The vice-chancellor felicitated the Union minister with a shawl and a photograph of Tagore.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Sunday, with the states only hill station, Mount Abu, recording a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.Minimum temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degree...

Three people killed as abandoned bomb explodes in Ethiopian capital - state news agency

Three people died after an abandoned bomb exploded in Ethiopias capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, a state news agency reported. The incident happened in the Lideta area near the centre of the capital, Ethiopia News Agency reported, adding the ...

Kazakhstan to ban mass New Year celebrations, sporting events until January 5

Almaty Kazakhstan, December 20 ANISputnik Kazakhstan will introduce tighter coronavirus-related measures starting from Friday, including a ban on mass New Year celebrations, corporate parties and sporting events up until January 5, the gove...

Nepal heads to surprise election next year after PM loses ground

Nepals president dissolved parliament on Sunday at the request of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis cabinet and announced that general elections would be held in April and May, more than a year ahead of schedule. The move plunges the Himalaya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020